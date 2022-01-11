"Great Art" - Jim Cornette trolls AEW star Kenny Omega and her friend by sharing throwback wrestling clip

Jim Cornette recently shared a throwback video on Twitter, seemingly mocking AEW stars Riho and Kenny Omega.

While interacting with fans over criticism of the women's division, The Cleaner mentioned Jim Cornette and talked about how the veteran 'wheezes' during the podcast.

A fan chimed into the comments section and posted a throwback wrestling clip featuring Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi competing against a nine-year-old Riho.

Jim Cornette seemingly mocked the entire match by cheekily calling it "great art":

Omega and Riho have been close friends since their days in Japan. The 38-year old star has played the role of a mentor throughout Riho's journey from the indie circuit to AEW. While observing the above clip, Omega and Ibushi seem to be putting the nine-year-old Riho and her tag team partner over in the match.

Meanwhile, The Cleaner hasn't responded to Cornette's tweet yet. But considering how actively he has been reacting to fans recently, the former world champion could come up with a fitting response to the wrestling manager.

AEW star Kenny Omega faced backlash over his recent tweet on Riho and Dr. Britt Baker

As mentioned earlier, The Cleaner received massive criticism from wrestling fans over his supportive remarks on Riho and Dr. Britt Baker before the two women headlined the Battle of the Belts.

Upon seeing his comments section filled with disgusting mentions about the women's division, Omega gave a suitable response to these fans.

"It felt nice to tweet something I was passionate about, but yikes, what a mistake. What compels people to leave cruel comments about others on my page? If you like someone/someplace else, congrats. No need to go way out of your way to tweet at someone you already hate," tweeted Omega.

Not only that, but Omega personally replied to the majority of enthusiasts who dropped unwanted remarks in his comments section.

