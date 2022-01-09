"What a mistake" - Kenny Omega hits back at fans for criticism of two AEW stars

After recently tweeting in support of the AEW women's division, Kenny Omega's mentions ended up being flooded with some nasty comments about the female stars.

Omega is very involved with the AEW women's division and oversees many of the booking decisions. Because of this, Omega tweeted a supportive message going into AEW Battle of the Belts.

Unfortunately, the Tweet was flooded with fans who dislike Riho and even Britt Baker. Omega has a good relationship with Riho, and has teamed up with her in Japan in the past. Due to knowing her personally and likely not being okay with the comments, Omega made another Tweet in response to the criticism.

Excited now for the next barn burner between A great #aew main event tonight! @riho_gtmv ‘s combination of technique, heart, and natural ability are unparalleled.Can she dethrone the DMD megastar @RealBrittBaker ?(No spoilers)Excited now for the next barn burner between @SerenaDeeb and @shidahikaru in their ongoing feud A great #aew main event tonight! @riho_gtmv ‘s combination of technique, heart, and natural ability are unparalleled.Can she dethrone the DMD megastar @RealBrittBaker ?(No spoilers)Excited now for the next barn burner between @SerenaDeeb and @shidahikaru in their ongoing feud It felt nice to tweet something I was passionate about, but yikes, what a mistake. What compels people to leave cruel comments about others on my page? If you like someone/someplace else, congrats. No need to go way out of your way to tweet at someone you already hate. twitter.com/kennyomegamanx… It felt nice to tweet something I was passionate about, but yikes, what a mistake. What compels people to leave cruel comments about others on my page? If you like someone/someplace else, congrats. No need to go way out of your way to tweet at someone you already hate. twitter.com/kennyomegamanx…

Kenny Omega has only been retweeting for some time now, so making his presence known like this could be a sign that The Cleaner may be closer to making a return.

What will Kenny Omega likely do upon his return to AEW?

Kenny omega has many roads left in AEW.

While Omega could easily go after the AEW Championship soon after returning, he should focus on the problems "at home."

In his absence, The Elite have seemingly fallen apart with the Young Bucks now vying over Adam Cole's loyalty with the recently debuted ReDRagon. The appearance of Kyle O'Reilly could make Cole realize that he prefers leading instead of following.

During his last appearance on Dynamite, Omega was seen not to be the biggest fan of the Panama City Playboy. Cole proposed leading The Elite in his absence, which Omega immediately shut down - much to the his disappointment.

This brief moment is enough to begin a new storyline upon his return, and hopefully results in amazing matches between the two. After cleaning up his own house first, The Cleaner could once again resume his quest to collect championship belts - beginning with the AEW Championship.

