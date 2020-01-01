AEW News: Kenny Omega teases teaming up with a female wrestler

Kenny Omega

During his interview with The Young Bucks on Wrestlers Ordering Room Service, Kenny Omega spoke on various topics, including his time in NJPW, and also talked about his desire to team up with Riho.

Omega said that it would be great if he had the chance to team with AEW Women's Champion Riho in the future. He also revealed that he has teamed with her before, but not in America. He said: (H/T Fightful)

"I'm really having a chance now to try new things and one of the things I wanted to show was, my vision for what women's wrestling can or should be to everyone in America that hasn't seen these types of matches. It's really cool that, slowly but surely, we're getting into this groove of displaying the kind of talent that hasn't been available to everyone. In my downtime, I'm trying to do this mixed match thing with Riho. We did it before, it's just a shame we can't do it in America, yet. We're hoping, eventually, in an AEW ring. Way down the line."

The Young Bucks responded to this by saying that they do indeed have the power to book it, but the interview ended before anything was resolved.

It would be interesting to see intergender wrestling in AEW. It should be noted that Tony Khan in the past has said that it probably won't happen in AEW. But like everything else, things could change down the line.