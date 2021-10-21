"They both have no long-term friendship" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for pairing up two rising stars

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his honest thoughts on Lio Rush and Dante Martin's association in AEW.

Tony Khan's promotion has been teasing a partnership between Martin and Rush for some time now. At last week's AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin squared off against Malakai Black. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the Top Flight member failed to defeat the former WWE star.

Post-match, Lio Rush officially announced that he would be Martin's new tag team partner going forward in AEW. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette criticized Dante Martin's booking in AEW.

He wondered why the youngster was being booked as a "gullible" character. Furthermore, Cornette also had issues with Martin and Lio Rush's tag team, saying they have no long-term friendship or bond that ties them together.

"So basically Lio Rush is saying, 'If Dante Martin fails tonight, I'm gonna take care of it cause I'm gonna be his new tag team partner,' and it's news to Dante. Are they trying to insinuate that Dante is so gullible that he doesn't realize what this guy is doing to him? They both have no long-term friendship. They have got nothing that bonds them together. Why doesn't he (Martin) tell this guy (Rush) to just hit the bricks?" said Jim Cornette.

Lio Rush is in awe of Dante Martin's athleticism in AEW

In a recent chat with Forbes, the former Cruiserweight Champion lavished praise on his new tag team partner in AEW. Lio Rush revealed that he sees a lot of himself in Dante Martin and stated that the Top Flight member is way better than he was at the same age.

He added that he's glad to be associated with Martin and is looking forward to guiding and helping him in AEW. In closing, Lio Rush stated that Martin's athleticism was "amazing."

It'll be interesting to see how their story pans out in AEW. With Dante's brother, Darius Martin, recuperating from his injuries, it'll be fun to see the dynamic between the three once the latter returns.

