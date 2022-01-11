"Grow up, see you later" - Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to fire AEW star 

Jim Cornette recently opined that AEW must let go of certain wrestlers now that the company is on the right track. The wrestling veteran was particularly surprised to learn that Marko Stunt, who has been inactive for several months now, is still under contract.

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree in the last few months, having brought several world-renowned names under AEW's umbrella. Naturally, this has caused the company's roster to be inflated with performers who haven't appeared on TV for months now.

If you can't answer that question, why keep him? Let's be honest.Marko Stunt has always had a short shelf life in AEW. His value, sadly, does not extend outside of a mascot for Jurassic Express. So if you're thinking long-term -- once JE breaks up, then what does he do? If you can't answer that question, why keep him? https://t.co/gzy09ZSS55

Now, Jim Cornette has shared his views on the topic while speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience. He stated that AEW has quite a few performers who shouldn't have been offered contracts in the first place, including Marko Stunt.

Cornette feels that these performers aren't good enough nor ready to work for such a major league promotion. In closing, he added that Tony Khan should politely show them the door.

"Now that they are trying and in some cases succeeding to present a product that looks like a real promotion, they have got a bunch of guys that should have never been signed in the first place that weren't ready, might never be ready and are not good enough to be in this spotlight. And that is a good enough reason now that he has already paid him (Marko Stunt) for a year or two to say, you know what, "Call me in a year or two, we'll revisit this. Grow up, see you later." Because it's been charity money so far, they have added nothing to the company," said Jim Cornette

Update on Marko Stunt's AEW absence

As per a recent report, though Stunt hasn't appeared for the promotion since September, he's still under contract, with his deal expiring sometime in 2022. It was noted that Tony Khan would not renew some of the contracts as the roster is stacked at the moment.

Though the report didn't explicitly mention that Marko Stunt would be among those whose contract won't be renewed, his absence at last week's Dynamite, where Jurassic Express won the Tag Titles, is worrying. It now remains to be seen if we ever get to see Stunt back on TV.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of why Tony Khan should make roster cuts? Sound off in the comments section below.

