Jim Ross provides major health update; announces hiatus from AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared a health update on his ongoing battle with skin cancer.

Earlier in the month, the legendary broadcaster made his diagnosis public while speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR. He termed the month of November to be an "aggressive" one for him.

Taking to Twitter, Ross disclosed that he would undergo 22 radiation treatments starting this coming Monday. He added that he's looking to return to the announce desk for the December 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, which goes down in the company's home turf, Jacksonville.

Furthermore, he also thanked Tony Khan and fans for "supporting" him. Check out Jim Ross' tweet below:

"Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support," tweeted Jim Ross.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ







My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing.My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠 Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support. 🙏🤠

Ross' tweet has confirmed a recent report that noted that the veteran's closing words on this week's Dynamite were an indication of him taking time off. The AEW broadcaster had stated he would see the fans again "in the very near future."

AEW President Tony Khan responds to Jim Ross' tweet

Moments after the former WWE employee sent out the tweet, Tony Khan responded with a heartfelt message for him. Khan wrote that he and everyone at All Elite Wrestling wish Jim Ross the best.

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity This is a Jim Ross appreciation post.



The man has dealt with hell & high water but it doesn't stop him from living his dream & making magic come alive for us every week.



Jim Ross is a legend and a warrior. We're so fortunate to have him with us in this new era of wrestling ❤️ This is a Jim Ross appreciation post. The man has dealt with hell & high water but it doesn't stop him from living his dream & making magic come alive for us every week. Jim Ross is a legend and a warrior. We're so fortunate to have him with us in this new era of wrestling ❤️ https://t.co/UlcbccF0TN

He lauded JR's decision to take time off and added that the AEW team is looking forward to seeing him back in Jacksonville, which also happens to be the veteran's hometown. Check out Tony Khan's tweet here:

"JR, everyone here at @AEW wishes you the best. I think it’s a great gameplan you’ve got, we look forward to your return to commentary, hopefully in your new hometown Jacksonville FL @dailysplace at New Year’s Smash at the end of December! We want you to kick the cancer’s a**!" tweeted Tony Khan.

It's no secret that the AEW President is one of the most caring bosses in the business, and his latest tweet for Ross is yet another example of the same.

