WWE Hall of Famer says Chris Jericho can become "one of the best" in new role after in-ring retirement

Jim Ross believes inaugural AEW world champion Chris Jericho will be one of the best commentators of this generation. If arguably the greatest wrestling announcer of all time believes you'll be the best in that role, then there's something to it.

Chris Jericho has been a regular feature in the commentary booth for AEW Rampage and brings a lot of energy and hype whenever he announces matches. It's quite different from the calm and methodical style of Jim Ross, but entertaining nonetheless.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Chris Jericho coming out for commentary had everyone on their feet Chris Jericho coming out for commentary had everyone on their feet

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently spoke about the possibility of Le Champion becoming a full-time commentator.

"Jericho's good in any role. I think Jericho will end up being one of the best TV commentators of his generation when he goes to that position, if he does. He's just really good. 'Watch TayJay! Watch TayJay!' He hasn't taken his shoe off yet. First take your shoe off, then watch TayJay," Jim Ross said.

Certain fans aren't too keen on Jericho's high-energy style of announcing. However, his mix of wrestling trivia and understanding of in-ring work makes him a fun addition to the team and adds a different dimension to the viewing experience.

Chris Jericho would have become a full-time commentator had he lost at AEW All Out 2021

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo MJF ACCEPTS CHRIS JERICHO'S CHALLENGE! MJF VS CHRIS JERICHO at AEW ALL OUT. If Jericho loses he will no longer wrestle on AEW but will move onto doing commentary at AEW Rampage. MJF ACCEPTS CHRIS JERICHO'S CHALLENGE! MJF VS CHRIS JERICHO at AEW ALL OUT. If Jericho loses he will no longer wrestle on AEW but will move onto doing commentary at AEW Rampage.

All Out 2021 saw the third match between MJF and Chris Jericho take place with the stipulation that the Demo God would have to retire from in-ring action in AEW had he lost.

Chris Jericho accepted the stipulation, stating that he would take up the role of announcing matches on AEW Rampage if he lost. As it happened, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerged victorious at All Out.

Currently, Chris Jericho is feuding with Dan Lambert's American Top Team and Men of the Year. His latest match ended in defeat as Junior Dos Santos, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky dispatched him, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager on last week's AEW Rampage.

