"People are talking about other stuff" - Ex-WWE personality comments on if Hangman Page can move the needle in AEW

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently wondered whether or not Hangman Page could bring more eyeballs to the AEW product.

The Cowboy fulfilled his prophecy at Full Gear last week when he dethroned Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. It was the culmination of a long-term story that has been brewing since the promotion's inception. Following Hangman Page's significant win, few are questioning how successful his world title reign will be.

While speaking to Wrestling Inc., Korderas noted that Page's championship win was so monumental that it should have resonated in fans' minds. However, he believes not everyone is talking about The Cowboy's well-earned moment from AEW's recently-concluded event.

"Moments matter. When you talk about big moments that resonate with people and stick in their minds, you can talk about twisting, burning, 450 hammer phoenix splashes, and all this kind of stuff that goes on. But that title win was two years in the making and it was the last thing people saw going off the air. So that should have been the moment that resonated and stayed with people. The fact that people are talking about other stuff ahead of this, that’s what makes me question whether or not Hangman is the guy to move that needle," said Jimmy Korderas.

The former WWE personality also cited the Full Gear pay-per-view "having so much jammed into it" as a possible reason behind some notable takeaways getting overshadowed.

Bryan Danielson is eyeing Hangman Page's newly won AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson confronted Hangman Page during the latter's championship celebration in his hometown of Virginia this week. Both men had a heated exchange of words on Dynamite, which even saw The American Dragon tease a heel turn.

The segment ended with both men initiating a mini-brawl before being separated by The Dark Order and referees. Bryan then defeated Evil Uno during the show. The former WWE Superstar even sent a stern warning to Hangman Page, notably claiming to come after every member of The Dark Order.

As a result, The American Dragon will now face Colt Cabana in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

