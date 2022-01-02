AEW star Joey Janela spotted with wrestling legend's son

AEW star Joey Janela was recently spotted with 16-year-old wrestler Nick Wayne.

Janela tweeted a photo of himself and Wayne in a cafeteria, where both men are seen grabbing a snack.

In the caption, the AEW star wondered why Nick was awake at 4:50 a.m. Janela assumed the rising star must be hitting the gym. In an amusing bit, he assured informing Nick Wayne's whereabouts to his mother:

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Ran into this little fuck, it’s 4:50 am why is he still up? Better be going to the gym, anyways I’m telling his mother! Ran into this little fuck, it’s 4:50 am why is he still up? Better be going to the gym, anyways I’m telling his mother! https://t.co/1bbHMWYviX

Janela tweeted out another thread, stating that he won't be notifying Nick's mother since the latter threw out his garbage:

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY I’m not telling his mother anymore, he threw out my garbage like a polite young man! Hit those early morning weights! I’m not telling his mother anymore, he threw out my garbage like a polite young man! Hit those early morning weights!

For those unaware, Nick Wayne is a third-generation wrestler, son of the late Buddy Wayne, who was known for his stint with WWE. Nick, at 16, has shown tremendous potential as a performer on the independent circuit.

He even defeated Joey Janela at the DEFY Brutalist event last year. There's no doubt that wrestling blood runs in his veins, and it's only a matter of time before Nick breaks on a major promotion like IMPACT Wrestling or AEW.

Nick Wayne expressed his desire to wrestle Lio Rush

Nick Wayne is keen to follow in the footsteps of some of the best high-flyers in pro-wrestling today. One of them is Lio Rush, a current AEW star. Not too long ago, the latter took to Twitter to notify about taking independent wrestling bookings in early 2022.

Nick Wayne responded to Rush's tweet by expressing his desire to wrestle against The Man of the Hour. Given both men's sound techniques, it would be a treat for fans to witness these men collide one day.

With AEW firmly behind continuing the forbidden door, one shouldn't be surprised to see Nick have a tryout in either Dark or Elevation show down the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see Nick Wayne join the AEW roster this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Abhinav Singh