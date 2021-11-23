Third generation wrestler wants to face AEW star Lio Rush

AEW's Lio Rush has attracted great attention from the wrestling world due to his recent performances in AEW. Nick Wayne, the son of former WWE superstar Buddy Wayne, recently expressed his desire to have a bout with The Man of The Hour.

Lio Rush was recently signed by AEW after the former WWE superstar decided to come out of retirement, which he did last year. Since his debut, Lio has been associated with one of AEW's young sensations, Dante Martin. The duo have now been wrestling as a tag team for the last few weeks.

Nick Wayne, a third generation wrestler, recently took to Twitter to reveal his desire to have a battle with Lio Rush. Nick tweeted that he wants Rush in a wrestling ring. Wayne was replying to Lio Rush's tweet where he was taking some independent wrestling bookings for the start of 2022.

Lio Rush and Team Taz are fighting over Dante Martin

During the recent episodes of AEW shows, Team Taz has been trying to persuade Dante Martin to join their team.

Taz highly rates Martin highly as a potential star. However, Lio wasn't too impressed with the way the WCW legend approached his client and they had a confrontation on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Team Taz came out after a tag team match on AEW Dynamite, which featured Dante Martin and Lio taking on The Acclaimed. Taz, who congratulated the duo, went on to state that he will be waiting for a positive response from Dante about the proposal to join Team Taz.

Ricky Starks also opened up and said that Martin could end up having a Hall of Fame career if he joins Team Taz or else he can be a mediocre wrestler for the rest of his life.

Based on this confrontation, fans know that a rivalry between Lio Rush and Team Taz is on the table in the weeks ahead.

What do you think about Lio Rush's time in All Elite Wrestling thus far? Should he continue to tag with Dante Martin or pursue a solo career in All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman