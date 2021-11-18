"Tread lightly" – Former RAW Superstar sends a warning to team Taz

AEW star Lio Rush isn't happy with Team Taz trying to recruit Dante Martin. Following the recent confrontation on AEW Dynamite, Lio Rush sent a warning to Team Taz and, possibly, teased the start of their rivalry.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, Dante Martin and Rush won their match against The Acclaimed. After the match, Team Taz came out and congratulated Martin and Rush for their win. However, Taz's major focus was to allure Martin to his team.

Ricky Starks, a member of Team Taz, said Dante could end up having a Hall of Fame career if he joined their group, or he'll end up mediocre under the guidance of Rush.

After the show, Rush tweeted that even though he and Martin won their match on Dynamite, business wasn't over. Rush asked Team Taz to tread lightly. This tweet looks like a potential tease for a match between the two groups:

Is Tony Khan misusing Team Taz?

The last time Team Taz had a solid rival was CM Punk. However, Punk fought only Powerhouse Hobbs, and the storyline ended abruptly. Team Taz has always faced difficultly against babyfaces who are big names.

The team fought the duo of Sting and Darby Allin a few months back but failed. The outcome was the same when Taz's team faced Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

With the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks on the team, fans expect AEW to push these stars, which is something they deserve.

