Jon Moxley set to face former WWE colleague for the first time in nearly a decade

AEW star Jon Moxley will lock horns with former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs at the upcoming Wrestle Revolver show on October 30th.

The indie wrestling event emanates from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.

Moxley was initially scheduled to team up with his former tag team partner, Sami Callihan, to take on The Wolves. However, the IMPACT Wrestling star later withdrew from the event due to an injury. This led to a change of plans with Jimmy Jacobs answering Jon Moxley's open challenge.

Moxley and Jacobs aren't strangers as they were colleagues in WWE, where the former was an in-ring talent, while the latter was a writer. It's also worth noting that Jon Moxley and Jimmy Jacobs go a long way back as they had a storied rivalry on the indie scene before Moxley joined WWE.

They wrestled many matches under violent stipulations, and their latest encounter is also sure to be a bloody affair owing to its Street Fight stipulation. The two last wrestled in January 2011, where Jacobs defeated Moxley for the IPW World Title.

While some fans are understandably disappointed with Jon Moxley and Callihan's reunion getting scrapped, Moxley's match with Jacobs could surely make up for it.

Jon Moxley will also be in action at NJPW Showdown and GCW Fight Club

Apart from his work in AEW, Jon Moxley has a lot on his hands in other promotions. On October 9th, Moxley will defend his GCW Championship against his long-time rival Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club. It was also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley would present the title ahead of the match.

Additionally, Moxley will team up with Eddie Kingston to square against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer at NJPW Showdown on October 17th. The clash is a rematch to their Light Out bout at AEW Grand Slam, where Moxley and Kingston came up on top.

Are you excited to see Jon Moxley and Jimmy Jacobs rekindle their rivalry? Sound off in the comments section below.

