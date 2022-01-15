Jon Moxley will officially return to the ring at major event outside of AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is officially announced to be back in the ring for the first time since October 2021.

Moxley took a sabbatical from wrestling in the final months of 2021 to enter a rehabilitation program to combat his alcoholism. The former champion had also become a parent to a baby girl, and was focused on cleaning himself up for the sake of himself, his family and fans.

Now, after almost three months away from the ring, the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose will appear at the highly anticipated "The WRLD on GCW" event on January 23rd in New York City's famous Hammerstein Ballroom.

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! *BREAKING*Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW *GCW World Title Match*MOXvs187Plus:Janela vs CardonaAllie vs RubyGresham vs BlakeTeam Bandido vs Team GringoWatch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PMLIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! *BREAKING*Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:*GCW World Title Match*MOXvs187Plus:Janela vs CardonaAllie vs RubyGresham vs BlakeTeam Bandido vs Team GringoWatch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:fite.tv/watch/the-wrld…Sun, Jan 23rd - 8PMLIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! https://t.co/5lz9YewFax

The AEW star is GCW's current Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) back in September. Since then he's defended the title just once, that being against Nick Gage.

Mox will take on Homicide for the gold on January 23rd. While Homicide is best known for his time as a member of LAX in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, he is a veteran with almost 30 years of experience.

The match is sure to a violent, must-see, car crash that fans of all promotions will enjoy.

Jon Moxley isn't the only AEW star on the card

With the rise of GCW over the past year, many stars from promotions like AEW have turned their attention to the fact that they have sold out a venue like the Hammerstein Ballroom.

GCW has also announced that Ruby Soho will be appearing at the event, taking on Allie Katch. On top of this, Joey Janela will be taking on Matt Cardona in a match that has become very personal over recent weeks, thanks to Janela's friendship with Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green.

Hammerstein Ballroom "I've seen a million GCW's come and go... it'll never last"1.23.22NYCHammerstein Ballroom https://t.co/hnJ61mp1Cc

"The WRLD on GCW" is scheduled to be broadcast on pay-per-view, a first for the promotion, and a promising sign going forward. The inclusion of AEW stars like Jon Moxley and Ruby Soho is sure to boost their numbers. It is also another example of breaking down the forbidden door between promotions to form a mutually beneficial working relationship.

