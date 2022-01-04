Update on Jon Moxley's AEW return - Reports

Former AEW champion Jon Moxley might be making his return sooner than expected. Dave Meltzer reported in the Figure Four Online/Wrestling Observer Daily Update that he believes Moxley is returning sooner than we think.

The star's recovery has gone seemingly well and is set to defend his GCW title against veteran wrestler Homicide on the 23rd of January. According to Meltzer, there's no way he would wrestle in GCW before appearing in AEW again.

Moxley dropped out of the AEW Championship Tournament in early November 2021 after deciding to go to rehab. Moxley came from a difficult background and has been battling alcohol addiction.

The good news is that the former champion will likely return in the next few weeks and even better news is that his recovery has gone well.

Could Jon Moxley become AEW's first two time champion?

Jon Moxley was AEW's fighting champion. Moxley defended the title sucessfully on 9 different occasions, compared to Chris Jericho's 3 sucessful defenses and Kenny Omega's 6 defenses.

Not only did he defend the title more than anyone else, he was also the champion during one of the most uncertain times in recent history. Moxley held AEW on his shoulders during the COVID 19 pandemic and still managed to entertain fans.

Because of all his personal victories and his total badass championship reign: there's no other former AEW champion who deserves a second run already. While Hangman Adam Page is a fan favorite, he has only defended once and hardly appeared with the belt since his original victory.

Jon Moxley might not be getting a title shot soon, however, as he's been the GCW Champion since September 4th. But if Moxley were to lose his title on January 23rd, his focus will likely shift towards AEW again..

