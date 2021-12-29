5 AEW stars who come from humble backgrounds - Former champion was homeless, Former RAW Tag Team Champions

Wrestlers quickly become larger than life and it's difficult to imagine them as normal people. This is no different for AEW wrestlers.

While they entertain us each week, we might not know how they reached where they are. Some wrestlers speak out about their difficult backgrounds and use it to inspire with. Others are very private about where they come from.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin Wild to think back in 2017 I would drive around Atlanta homeless living in my car with champ spray painted on the door.



This list dives into a few AEW wrestlers who have openly admitted to coming from humble backgrounds and how they got into wrestling.

5. AEW's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood both came from humble backgrounds

Both members of AEW tag team, FTR, grew up in North Carolina and had difficult upbringings.

Dax Harwood grew up in Whiteville, North Carolina, and had to work three jobs to pay for his college degree while wrestling over the weekend. That was his father's only condition for him to wrestle.

“I worked three jobs while I was wrestling on the weekend and paid for my own college at UNCW and got two degrees, and that’s all (my dad) asked and he supported me the whole way,” Harwood said. “I just wanted to work harder than anyone else in the world and become a professional wrestler.” (H/T: The News Reporter)

Meanwhile, Cash Wheeler grew up in Ashville, North Carolina, a four-hour drive from Whiteville. Wheeler goes as far as crediting wrestling for saving his life.

"I feel like we owe wrestling so much. We had nothing growing up. I can tell you now that if it wasn’t for wrestling – I come from a family of addicts and I would have went that path. It was the easiest path and the one that I knew other than wrestling. If I didn’t have something to hold onto and grasp at to lead me in a different direction I would be… not good," Wheeler said. (H/T: Metro)

For both wrestlers to have come from humble backgrounds and make it in AEW as multi-time champions tells of their hard work and courage.

