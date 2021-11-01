"I tried every excuse" - Jon Moxley on the AEW match he didn't want to wrestle 

Jon Moxley recently opened up about his dislike for Ladder matches and explained why. He even tried to convince AEW boss Tony Khan not to book him for the Casino Ladder match recently on Dynamite.

Appearing on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Moxley shared several interesting tidbits about his illustrious career. The former AEW Champion discussed participating in the Casino Ladder match on the October 7 edition of Dynamite.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is the final known entrant to make his way into the Casino Ladder Match. Next up is The Joker.. Jon Moxley is the final known entrant to make his way into the Casino Ladder Match. Next up is The Joker..#AEWDynamite https://t.co/YZwDiYK3el

Moxley disclosed that despite making multiple attempts to withdraw, Tony Khan was adamant about him as he wanted more star power in the bout. Here's what the AEW star said:

"I was over ladder matches. I swore I would never do ladder matches again. Until Tony books this ladder match. We’re talking and he’s like, ‘I need some star power in this match. For reasons, you need to be in this.’ I’m like, ‘M********ker.’ I tried every excuse. Ultimately, he’s the boss, he’s paying me, I’ll do my best. I’m on the team,” said Jon Moxley (H/T - Fightful)

Despite coming close to winning the match, Moxley fell short after Hangman Page took him down in the end to unhook the poker chip hanging above.

Jon Moxley explains why he hates Ladder matches

The AEW star also accepted that he isn't good at Ladder matches. Jon Moxley believes the matches took years out of his career due to the brutal bumps he took.

Furthermore, he thinks fans don't appreciate how much effort goes into a Ladder match. The former AEW Champion is not a high-flyer and doesn't see a point in climbing ladders or taking sickening bumps.

"I swore to God that I would never do a ladder match again for the rest of my life. I hate ladder matches. I’m not good at ladder matches. They’re not my thing. I hate them. I feel like ladders have taken more years off my career…they f**k you up. Fans don’t even truly they see all these bumps on the ladders, I don’t think they truly appreciate how much it f***s people up. I’m not what you call a high flyer. There’s no reason for me to climb a ladder and what the f**k am I doing? Falling off the thing? For what reason?” said Jon Moxley.

Watching AEW @WatchingAEW



Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator semifinal)



Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Ídolo



Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Championship Tournament first round) Matches advertised for the upcoming #AEWDynamite Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator semifinal)Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El ÍdoloAnna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Championship Tournament first round) Matches advertised for the upcoming #AEWDynamite Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Title Eliminator semifinal)Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El ÍdoloAnna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Championship Tournament first round) https://t.co/w4GssMNlN8

Jon Moxley is scheduled to compete against Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He's widely expected to advance to the final round and wrestle in a dream match against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Did you enjoy Jon Moxley's performance in the Casino Ladder match? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Angana Roy