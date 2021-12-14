Former WWE star "spoke" with Tony Khan's AEW after being released 

JONAH, formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE, recently disclosed that he had a chat with AEW after his release from the global juggernaut earlier in the year.

The former NXT North American Champion was let go by WWE in July as part of the company's budget cuts. Since then, JONAH has found a home in New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, fans have also clamored to see him take his talents to AEW.

Kaydrian Esau @KaydrianWebb



I wouldn't say it's off the books, it's not in my focus right now but somewhere down the line, you could see



- Jonah "I did speak to #AEW briefly, we couldn't come to any sort of deal. My priority right now is @njpwglobal , then @IMPACTWRESTLING I wouldn't say it's off the books, it's not in my focus right now but somewhere down the line, you could see @JONAHISHERE in @AEW for sure"- Jonah "I did speak to #AEW briefly, we couldn't come to any sort of deal. My priority right now is @njpwglobal, then @IMPACTWRESTLING. I wouldn't say it's off the books, it's not in my focus right now but somewhere down the line, you could see @JONAHISHERE in @AEW for sure"- Jonah https://t.co/iD4XcYhcLJ

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, JONAH detailed his talks with Tony Khan's promotion. He stated that although he and AEW held discussions, they couldn't come to an agreement. Instead, JONAH added that IMPACT and NJPW reached out and took good care of him.

That said, the former WWE star didn't rule out the possibility of joining AEW sometime down the line, saying fans could see him in the company "for sure."

“Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure,” said JONAH

Jonah is a fan of Darby Allin's "vignettes" in AEW

Many have been impressed by the former TNT Champion's slickly edited vignettes in AEW, one among them being JONAH. The short and crisp clips have played a significant role in Darby Allin striking a chord with fans and finding tremendous success in Tony Khan's promotion.

In a recent interview, JONAH stated that he's a fan of Allin's work and that he likes when someone meshes wrestling well with things outside of the industry.

"I’ve seen a few of his that he’s done, and I love that sort of stuff. Anytime you can mesh worlds within wrestling I think is when it’s sort of the best,” Jonah said of Darby Allin’s vignettes in AEW.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



JONAH talks about chances to reunite with rivals and allies in NJPW, and much more in our huge interview!



njpw1972.com/111067



#njpwSTRONG 'I’ll make a statement no other foreigner has before.'JONAH talks about chances to reunite with rivals and allies in NJPW, and much more in our huge interview! 'I’ll make a statement no other foreigner has before.'JONAH talks about chances to reunite with rivals and allies in NJPW, and much more in our huge interview!njpw1972.com/111067#njpwSTRONG https://t.co/WD5BeljDBh

Though AEW's roster is arguably the most stacked in the business right now, a performer like JONAH can surely carve a place for himself if he happens to join the company sometime in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which AEW stars would you like to see JONAH square off within AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Angana Roy