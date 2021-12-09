“I love that sort of stuff” - Former WWE star reveals why he’s a fan of Darby Allin’s work

Former WWE Superstar Jonah (FKA Bronson Reed) has revealed that he's a fan of Darby Allin's AEW vignettes.

The former NXT North American Champion parted ways with WWE last August, and he's currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Jonah is an avid film buff, and he believes that the former TNT Champion's vignettes set him apart from other wrestlers.

Speaking to Forbes, Jonah spoke about how wrestlers can mesh stuff from outside the business with their work to create something new that fans have never seen before.

“I’ve seen a few of his that he’s done, and I love that sort of stuff,” Jonah said of Darby Allin’s vignettes in AEW. “Anytime you can mesh worlds within wrestling I think is when it’s sort of the best. I would always tell people that I helped coach back in Australia, or younger guys in NXT, not to take from other wrestling. If you see something out there and you take from that, that’s cool. But if you can watch a movie, and there’s something in a movie you’ve seen done in a movie that you haven’t seen done on a wrestling screen, that’s the best sort of stuff to take from and explore because then the wrestling world hasn’t seen it before.”

Jonah says his promos on WWE NXT didn't feel inventive because they were filmed the same way

Jonah spent his entire WWE run on NXT, where he held the North American Title. He could've been a major star on the main roster, but he was released from his contract before being called up to RAW or SmackDown.

Jonah shared that the only judgment he has of his NXT run was that most of his vignettes and promos were filmed similarly.

“My only real judgment of my last few years with NXT is that I’d show up and every promo was filmed exactly the same way, exactly the same set behind you," Jonah admitted. "Nothing felt inventive, and when you had that chance to maybe do something a little bit different, it was only few and far between. I think they did a good job with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, sort of having different stuff there, but everyone else is sort of in that same world. If you can make the characters in wrestling seem like they come from different worlds, and then they meet in the ring, I think that’s something that could be special.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Jonah also stated that he's a major fan of ex-WWE star Keith Lee, who he considers to be his favorite big man in wrestling.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy Darby Allin's promo work? Yes No 1 votes so far