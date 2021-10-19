"Looking forward to having my turn"- Junior Dos Santos warns AEW star

Junior Dos Santos recently opened up about his professional wrestling debut match at AEW while sending a stern message to Jake Hager.

The Brazilian star is looking to follow in the footsteps of many former UFC fighters who crossed over to pursue a career in the world of pro wrestling. Dos Santos has quickly picked up steam after showing up as a member of the American Top Team to start their feud with the Inner Circle.

During last week's episode of AEW Rampage, the former UFC Champion made an impressive debut as he teamed up with Men of the Year to defeat the Inner Circle in a trios match.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Dos Santos stated that he had a great experience in his first match and thanked Dan Lambert for introducing him in front of the AEW universe. The MMA fighter added that he wasn't into pro wrestling until Lambert cguided him.

"That was a great experience and I'm very happy," Dos Santos said. "Dan was the guy who introduced me to that world. He brought things from that world a little more close to me. I knew it, but I wasn't really following it. As soon as I started to travel to the shows, I said, 'Whoa, these guys go for real. This can hurt very very bad,' and they are well prepared for that. I felt like, 'Man, I gotta do this.' I told Dan and luckily we got a great chance for our debut."

Junior Dos Santos then recalled a spot during his debut match where Jake Hager put him through the table. JDS heaped praise on the former WWE Superstar while stating that he is eyeing revenge:

"That was a pretty hard one. It was a great experience. Jake Hager is a great guy, a great wrestler and fighter, very well prepared. We did what we were supposed to do. I'm looking forward to having my turn to throw him on the table," said Junior dos Santos. (H/T- fightful)

The American Top Team could face the Inner Circle at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view

The Inner Circle and The American Top Team again engaged in a verbal altercation during an episode of AEW Dynamite last week. The segment intensified when Chris Jericho slammed Paige VanZant for clicking selfies in the ring.

In the end, Sammy Guevara proposed another rematch, which Dan Lambert and his guys will respond on the upcoming episode.

With Full Gear just around the corner, the company might book a five-on-five elimination match between the two teams.

Also Read

Do you want to see Jake Hager face Junior Dos Santos? Sound off in the comments section.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see the Inner Circle vs. the American Top Team at AEW Full Gear? Yes No 0 votes so far