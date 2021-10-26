"That old, washed-up has-been" - Top MMA star threatens to beat up former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

MMA star Kayla Harrison recently spoke about how she could beat up every male pro wrestling star, particularly naming former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Interestingly, Harrison is a part of American Top Team, the stable which is currently feuding with Jericho and The Inner Circle in All Elite Wrestling. However, the PFL star hasn't appeared in the promotion yet, unlike her other teammates Paige VanZant, Junior Dos Santos, and more.

In a recent chat with MMA Hour, Kayla Harrison disclosed if she's eyeing to make an entry in the glitzy world of professional wrestling. She explained that she isn't interested in the art form since it would be way too easy for her.

Harrison added that she's capable of beating up every single male pro wrestler. Furthermore, she claimed that she would eat Chris Jericho "for breakfast" and termed him an "old, washed-up has-been."

“It would just be too easy, don't you think? There are levels and we would just be on a different level. That's why I'm not interested. Because, what's the fun in that? I want an actual challenge. Going and beating up people who hang out in their mom's basement is like, 'cool,'. "I would beat up all the guys on those rosters, 100%. I know everyone's like, ‘Oh, girls can't beat up guys.’ Chris Jericho? I would eat him for breakfast. Are you kidding me? That old, washed-up has-been, are you kidding me? I would grab him by his hair and throw him around,” said Kayla Harrison. (H/T - Fightful)

Could Kayla Harrison join her American Top Team stablemates in AEW?

While the MMA star dismissed any chances of her joining the world of professional wrestling, her brutal shots at Chris Jericho indicate otherwise. There's a possibility of Harrison joining her American Top Team teammates in Tony Khan's promotion to confront Le Champion.

Given her natural charisma and fighting abilities, Kayla Harrison could instantly make a mark in the world of professional wrestling. That said, this is a mere assumption until she confirms anything or appears in AEW.

Meanwhile, Jericho will settle his differences with American Top Team at Full Gear 2021 in a marquee match. He and his Inner Circle stablemates would square off against the MMA team at the November 13th pay-per-view.

Do you see Kayla Harrison joining AEW? Do you want her to compete in an inter-gender match with Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below.

