"Who hates Kenny Omega?" - WWE Hall of Famer questions AEW's booking of star

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff had some interesting things to say about former AEW champion Kenny Omega.

While on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Bischoff was asked about Omega and whether he considers him to be a heel. Bischoff shot down the notion and doesn't believe Omega can be considered a heel due to the fans' admiration for him.

"Kenny Omega? Who hates Kenny Omega? Nobody. He's playing the role of a heel I guess? (...) if Kenny Omega is in the heel category - what the hell? (...) His fan base loves him. The audience that watches AEW loves him. They'll boo if they're supposed to, because the audience wants to be part of the show and the audience knows their role in the show - but come on? Kenny Omega, a heel? I'm sorry I don't see that," said Eric Bischoff

Kenny Omega may not be a heel to Eric Bischoff, but he has certainly changed pro-wrestling in 2021. The self proclaimed Belt Collector is loved because of his remarkable in-ring ability.

Will Kenny Omega and The Elite end up feuding with the Undisputed Era?

Before taking a hiatus from wrestling, Kenny Omega seemed to have irked Adam Cole. Cole recently began teaming up with The Elite and saw himself as capable of leading the faction in Omega's absence.

Following Kyle O'Reilly's AEW debut, Cole will likely establish a stable with his former partners O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. The Undisputed Era walked off and left The Young Bucks in the ring during the last episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite clashing with The Undisputed Era would be an exciting proposition if booked correctly. Kenny Omega will likely not be out for too long, but Cole's faction may cause serious damage in his absence.

Edited by Brandon Nell

