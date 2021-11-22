AEW's Kenny Omega opens up about working with seven-time WWE tag team champion 

AEW star Kenny Omega recently shared his thoughts about getting to work with Christian Cage this year.

Not too long ago, Omega and Cage were entangled in a heated rivalry that saw both men compete in a series of clashes revolving around the AEW World Championship. The former WWE Superstar even dethroned Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World title on the inaugural episode of Rampage.

Captain Charisma became the man to hand The Cleaner his first singles loss in 2021. However, Kenny Omega retaliated when he successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at the All Out pay-per-view this year.

While speaking with Dr. Beau Hightower, Omega stated that he never thought of having a full-fledged program with Christian, though he enjoyed working with the 47-year old star:

"I never thought I would have an extended program or even a real like big match scenario with Christian. So it was really cool to get the ring with him and see how that would be like, and I really enjoyed it."

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#AEWDynamite If you told me a year ago that Christian Cage and Kenny Omega would be feuding, I would have told you that you’re crazy. But it’s actually happening 🤯 If you told me a year ago that Christian Cage and Kenny Omega would be feuding, I would have told you that you’re crazy. But it’s actually happening 🤯#AEWDynamite https://t.co/cRUhwVDtJC

Kenny Omega further recalled watching Christian Cage's TLC matches that inspired him to become innovative in the ring:

"I would say probably for our generation, like you said, we're about the same age. We probably watched, you know, those TLC matches from back in the day. And those are game-changers for guys like me, who really wanted to get into wrestling to reinvent the wheel a little bit and to do innovative things and just blow people away," Kenny Omega said.

Kenny Omega recently announced a leave of absence from AEW programming

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The Cleaner might be out for quite some time according to these rumors... The Cleaner might be out for quite some time according to these rumors... https://t.co/x9ts9yeini

After losing his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear, Kenny Omega appeared on Dynamite last week to announce his hiatus. Although he cited fixation on some things as a reason, it's no secret that he is taking time off to undergo multiple surgeries.

Recent reports have suggested that The Cleaner is suffering from vertigo, abdominal hernia, and issues in his knees and shoulders. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Omega's body has been battered after carrying the promotion on his back and delivering endless, memorable matches over the past year.

Dave Meltzer noted that The Best Bout Machine won't return to AEW programming until February next year.

What do you make of Kenny Omega's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

(While using any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the rivalry between Christian Cage and Kenny Omega? Yes No 1 votes so far