Dream Kenny Omega match canceled following his hiatus - reports

Kenny Omega's health issues have been a widely discussed topic since the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The Cleaner's upcoming AAA Mega Championship defense against El Hijo Del Vikingo is off the table.

The buzzworthy showdown between the two men was initially scheduled to go down at Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemania Regia II on December 4 next month. However, Meltzer noted that the AAA promotion still has an alternative plan, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The above reports come on the heels of Meltzer's previous statements suggesting that Kenny Omega wrestled with a shoulder injury in his match against Hangman Page last week. Soon after, PWInsider noted that The Cleaner was also suffering from abdomen hernia and knee issues, which would require him to undergo multiple surgeries. Not only that, but the 38-year old star has been diagnosed with vertigo.

Kenny Omega, alongside Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, appeared during a backstage segment to announce his hiatus, citing the fixation on some things.

Although there's no timeline yet for his return, there are suggestions that the former world champion may not appear on AEW programming until February next year. Given the long list of injuries, Omega might have to miss a much longer time than expected at the moment.

Jim Ross thinks Kenny Omega should take as much time as he wants

While speaking on the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross opened up about how badly Kenny Omega's body has been battered after constantly competing without a break over the years.

The former WWE personality also applauded The Cleaner for putting over Hangman Page the other night. JR believes Omega deserves a much-needed break to heal up:

Adam had the night that he needed, the performance more specifically that he needed. Give a lot of credit to Kenny Omega. Omega’s body is battered, he’s got bad shoulders. I don’t know what he’s going to do if I were him and I’m sure Tony Khan is feeling somewhat the same way, you’ve got to get the guys some rest, he’s got to heal a bit."

Kenny Omega has taken a toll on his body after carrying the AEW men's division on his back for almost a year. The 38-year old star still has a long career ahead of him if he recovers from ongoing health issues at this stage.

