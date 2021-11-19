"Now he can not go invisible" - WWE legend offers advice to Kenny Omega following hiatus

Jim Ross recently opened up about Kenny Omega's injuries while also giving his opinion on the latter's unsuccessful title defense against Hangman Page.

Ever since the fallout from Full Gear pay-per-view, several reports have surfaced suggesting that The Cleaner has worked his recent match with a shoulder injury. Not only that, but he's also suffering from Vertigo, and that he may likely undergo multiple surgeries. Omega showed up in a pre-taped backstage segment during this week's Dynamite episode to announce a leave of absence.

While speaking on the Grilling JR Podcast, the AEW commentator credited The Best Bout Machine for bringing the best out of Hangman Page. Jim Ross added that Kenny Omega's body is banged up and that he needs some rest as a result:

"Adam had the night that he needed, the performance more specifically that he needed. Give a lot of credit to Kenny Omega. Omega’s body is battered, he’s got bad shoulders. I don’t know what he’s going to do if I were him and I’m sure Tony Khan is feeling somewhat the same way, you’ve got to get the guys some rest, he’s got to heal a bit."

JR further added that Omega's title loss would allow him to work a less hectic schedule. He believes The Cleaner doesn't have to be away from AEW programming and that he can keep his character relevant from more of a non-wrestling standpoint:

“Quite frankly that’s not a bad thing because he lost the title, now he can not go invisible but be less prominent on the shows as a wrestler and more as a personality until he’s more healthy," said Ross. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Dr. Britt Baker recently sent out an appreciation tweet for Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega's unsuccessful AEW World Champion defense brought an end to his record-setting reign at 346 days. While Hangman Page became a widely discussed topic due to his career-defining moment, stars like Dr. Britt Baker sent a heartfelt message to The Cleaner.

In an appreciative tweet, Baker called Omega one of the best wrestlers to ever step inside the squared circle. There's no doubt that The Elite member helped carry the AEW men's division on his back for almost a year. Now that he has served his purpose, Omega truly deserves a much-needed break from in-ring competition.

