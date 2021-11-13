"We knew this company was meant for him" - AEW Champion Kenny Omega breaks character to praise top star 

AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently heaped praise on his Full Gear 2021 opponent Hangman Page ahead of their clash on November 13th.

The Cleaner and The Anxious Millenial Cowboy will headline Saturday night's pay-per-view with the former's AEW Championship on the line. The match is one of the most highly-anticipated ones in the company's history.

Kenny Omega previewed the match in a recent chat with Sports Illustrated. The Best Bout Machine broke character to laud his opponent, saying Page is a natural fit for AEW. Omega highlighted Hangman Page's "incredible" athleticism, positive attitude, and relatively injury-free career so far.

Furthermore, The Cleaner also lavished praise on his opponent's on-screen character and termed him a "lovable" person.

“Hangman had a never-say-die attitude, incredible athleticism and a very clean slate in terms of major injuries. He had this southern cowboy-ish nature, and a personality behind the scenes—one that people now see on camera—of a very lovable human being. We knew this guy was going to be an elite performer. And once AEW came along, we knew this company was meant for him,” said Kenny Omega

Bully Ray thinks Kenny Omega should retain his AEW Championship at Full Gear 2021

While most fans are rooting for Hangman Page's triumphant AEW Championship win at Full Gear 2021, Bully Ray thinks otherwise.

The WWE legend believes that Kenny Omega retaining his title at the pay-per-view is the direction AEW should head in. Ray explained that it's not the right time for Hangman Page to win the AEW Championship, and instead, the promotion should put more heat on Omega.

“I would say to stick with Kenny right now. That’s just my own personal opinion. I’m not gonna say if Tony decides to switch it’s the wrong decision, or this or that. Listen, booking is all about feel also. There are Xs and Os that go with it but it’s also all about feel. Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No. I would like to see Kenny get more heat on Hangman or them come up with a way to get more heat on Hangman,” said Bully Ray.

Regardless of the outcome, Omega and Page would surely tear the house down in Minneapolis. With fans firmly rooting for Hangman Page, it'll be interesting to see how they react if Kenny Omega ends up victorious.

Who do you think Kenny Omega and Hangman Page should walk out as the AEW Champion at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

