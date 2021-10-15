"People said I couldn't do it anymore" - Kenny Omega hits back at his critics after historic match against former WWE Champion

Kenny Omega has opened up about his match against Bryan Danielson.

Omega and Danielson had an incredible match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The duo had the opening bout of a historic night and wrestled each other to a 30-minute time limit draw.

In a recent video posted by Emi Sakura via her official Twitter handle, Omega claimed that the match was pretty difficult for him while speaking to Lulu. The AEW World Champion added that he hasn't competed in a match like that in a long time. Omega then went on to send a message to his naysayers, who stated that he couldn't do it anymore, by mentioning that he is PWI #1 for a reason:

"It was pretty difficult. I haven't had a match like that in a long time. Some people said I couldn't do it anymore, that I'm not the cleaner, I'm not 'Kenny Omega'... shut up. Of course I'm Kenny Omega. I'm PWI #1 for a reason," said Omega.

Here's the clip of Kenny Omega speaking about his match against Bryan Danielson:

The match was Danielson's first in AEW and the former WWE Champion definitely took Omega to his limits in a non-title bout.

Kenny Omega is expected to face Hangman Adam Page at some point down the road

Kenny Omega has had quite a successful run as the AEW World Champion. However, he is expected to face his former tag team partner Hangman Adam Page at some point down the road, presumably at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Together, the duo were the AEW World Tag Team Champions and had quite a dynamic story with one another. For months, Page has come close to challenging for the AEW World Championship without actually doing so. But on last week's Dynamite, he finally secured his place as the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

After a hiatus from AEW programming, Page made his return and won the Casino Ladder Match to secure himself a future world title shot.

