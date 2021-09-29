"Most of the fans don't wanna see that"- WCW legend slams CM Punk's booking in AEW

Wrestling personality Konnan believes CM Punk should compete with top-tier stars instead of elevating AEW's rising talents.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin It 100, the WCW legend bluntly stated that nobody is interested in watching what Punk is doing right now. Konnan explained that the former WWE superstar isn't at his best while delivering promos and that the feel-good period of his return is over.

He also added that The Straight Edge Superstar could wrestle younger talents down the road and should currently focus on providing high-profile feuds to the audience.

"It's his idea to wrestle these young cats. Most of the fans don't wanna see that right now. So, of course, I don't know what his ratings actually are, but if they are not that good, of course, they're not that good because he ain't doing anything dope. He ain't going out there cutting fire promos. The feel good period is over dude, let's get to the business, but he wants to wrestle Hobbs and all these young guys and give him a chance because he wasn't given a chance. We weren't given a chance. Bro, you can do that later. But maybe Tony's the one that's like, hey, I want you to wrestle this guy, and Punk's like no, I want to wrestle the young guys," Konnan said.

Since making his AEW debut, CM Punk has fought rising talents such as Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs. Having been away from the in-ring competition for nearly seven years, the fan-favorite superstar knew that he would expose his ring rust, which was visible in his debut match.

However, there couldn't have been better wrestlers than Allin and Hobbs, who brought the best out of him. CM Punk might want to get used to the in-ring action again before competing on the upper card.

Will CM Punk appear during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite?

CM Punk hasn't been advertised yet for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, set to emanate from Rochester, New York. Given that he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs, it is unlikely that he will continue the feud with Team Taz.

Although Ricky Starks could be a great option for him, he's engaged in a rivalry with Brian Cage, which seems to be going nowhere. Fans will need to tune in to Dynamite tonight to find out what's next for the Straight Edge Superstar.

