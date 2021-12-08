Wrestling veteran Konnan downplays the heel turn of former WWE Superstar in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan has refused to acknowledge that Bryan Danielson has turned heel on AEW programming.

Initially debuting as one of the hottest babyfaces, The American Dragon has seemingly brought a significant change to his persona during his ongoing feud with Hangman Page. Aside from bashing babyface wrestlers, Danielson has shown heelish tendencies in his recent matches against Dark Order members. While fans have already started considering him a villainous guy, veterans like Konnan have downplayed Bryan's heel turn.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained that a wrestler usually turns on somebody or justifies his action before embracing heel persona. However, the WCW legend hasn't noticed the AEW star fulfilling either of these facets:

"Okay, let me just say I never saw this [On Bryan Danielson turning heel], and I see every Dynamite. So I'm not sure what you're alluding to here because I never saw that. If you're going to turn heel, turn on somebody, you know, get on the mic and say why you're doing it. You don't just one day you're a heel. I didn't see that," Konnan said.

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd__official



It would've made more sense if he turned heel after losing to Hangman



#AEW Hangman's promo and the hot crowd 🔥 was awesome but there were some issues with the segment. Bryan Danielson's sudden and out of nowhere heel turn didn't make sense and felt forced!It would've made more sense if he turned heel after losing to Hangman #AEW Dynamite Hangman's promo and the hot crowd 🔥 was awesome but there were some issues with the segment. Bryan Danielson's sudden and out of nowhere heel turn didn't make sense and felt forced!It would've made more sense if he turned heel after losing to Hangman#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lvtlmjEtX5

Considering Konnan's statement, one can argue that Bryan Danielson's presumed heel turn came unexpectedly and, to some extent, had no reasoning for it. Yet, AEW wanted Bryan to show a different side to avoid a babyface vs. babyface clash with Hangman Page for the world championship.

It also can't be denied that The American Dragon has done a formidable job in garnering hostile reactions from fans.

Bryan Danielson will face John Silver on AEW Dynamite tonight

All Elite Wrestling on TNT @AEWonTNT



UBS Arena will be rockin' tomorrow at 8/5p on @TNTDrama @SilverNumber1 looks for the biggest win of his career in front of his family, while @BryanDanielson looks to shame himUBS Arena will be rockin' tomorrow at 8/5p on @TNTDrama .@SilverNumber1 looks for the biggest win of his career in front of his family, while @BryanDanielson looks to shame himUBS Arena will be rockin' tomorrow at 8/5p on @TNTDrama https://t.co/R9EN9Pu00E

AEW's Bryan Danielson will look to continue his path of destruction against Dark Order members this week when he faces John Silver in a singles match.

The former WWE Superstar is currently undefeated at 12-0 and will be aiming to take that momentum to his first title opportunity against Hangman Page at the Winter is Coming on December 15th. It will be interesting to see how the company unfolds the storyline between the two men before their impending clash.

Whether or not the anxious Millennial Cowboy confronts The American Dragon this Wednesday, fans will enjoy every bit of Bryan's match against Silver.

What do you make of Konnan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

