"They have to be worried" - Konnan on AEW Dynamite catching up with WWE RAW

It's true. AEW Dynamite has been within striking distance of WWE RAW over the last few weeks, even overtaking the Monday night juggernaut in the demo at times.

On Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed the possibility that Kevin Owens coming to AEW could be a rating booster. Konnan believes that though Tony Khan makes booking mistakes, WWE should be worried that he's already caught up after only two years:

"Here's a company that's only been around for two years and making mistakes because they're experimenting. They still, you know, when I look at a lot of times at Tony, he reminds me of me when I first started booking. He overproduces stuff. He's still learning, bro. It's not easy because not anybody can do it. But, they got to be worried about [this guy] that's only been in the business for two years. He's already on their doorstep pulling a 1.4," Konnan said.

Konnan and Disco then purported that AEW will sign many talents that WWE releases while Tony is still 'figuring it out.' Konnan believes that he'll have a lot of WWE guys on the roster to do it when he does eventually figure it out.

Disco Inferno believes AEW needs to sign Bray Wyatt

In an earlier video, Disco believed that for AEW to get to the next level and get over the 1.4 threshold, they need to sign someone like a Bray Wyatt.

"They're still people consuming the product, up and down and based on things but I just don't [think] we're back to the 1.4 yet," said Disco "I think they can get there, but honestly, to get over the 1.4, they should be honest if you look at the metrics of what these guys have meant to the numbers. I think they need a Bray Wyatt or a Braun Strowman," Disco continued "I think that might draw from the WWE crowd enough 100,000-200,000 people to get them over the 1.4."

Are Disco and Konnan on to something? Considering the growth that AEW has achieved in a short period, there will be interest to see how far the company can go.

