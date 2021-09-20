WCW Legend says AEW must sign Bray Wyatt or former WWE Universal Champion to boost ratings

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno and Konnan discussed AEW's ratings and whether they could hit their current record of 1.4 Million viewers at some point soon. Disco didn't believe so, as he stated that the company needs to add major stars like Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman to their roster to cross that threshold.

The company has brought in several noteworthy names, such as Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, in recent weeks, and these moves have generated a lot of buzz. But some critics are wondering how Tony Khan's promotion can reach new heights with the viewership for Dynamite, and Disco Inferno explained why adding more big stars could make all the difference.

"They're still people consuming the product, up and down and based on things but I just don't we're back to the 1.4 yet," said Disco. "I think they can get there, but honestly, to get over the 1.4, they should be honest if you look at the metrics of what these guys have meant to the numbers."

"I think they need a Bray Wyatt or a Braun Strowman," Disco continued. "I think that might draw from the WWE crowd enough 100,000-200,000 people to get them over the 1.4."

On a similar note, when asked about the upcoming clash between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, the WCW legend argued that people would rather watch Danielson vs. CM Punk because Omega isn't a draw for viewers.

That being said, a high-profile match like Omega vs. Danielson should attract some new eyes, so it's safe to assume that many people will be expecting a viewership increase after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam concludes.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage 'Grand Slam' shows will have many major Matches

This coming week, AEW will offer several buzzworthy matches on its two-night Grand Slam event, and this excitement should certainly draw plenty of viewers.

The matches/segments for AEW Dynamite are:

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

AEW Women's World Championship Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CM Punk will have a live interview as a build-up to his first AEW TV match on Rampage

The matches for AEW Rampage are:

Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page)

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) and Santana and Ortiz vs. Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade)

With a stacked card like this, it'll be exciting to see how things shape up for AEW.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's comments? Sound off below.

