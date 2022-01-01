"Brandi is a lot like Cody: a very unlikable character" - WCW veteran lashes out at Cody Rhodes and Brandi's segment on AEW Dynamite

During the latest Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan bashed AEW's Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Konnan doesn't seem to be a fan of the couple and their work in AEW, as he called them both unlikable characters.

The veteran wrestler gave his opinion after he was asked about the recent AEW Dynamite segment between Brandi and Dan Lambert.

"I just think that Dan throws a lot of shots out there, he goes ‘There’s nothing cool about Rhodes and his entourage’ – which is true. He says that Arn Anderson’s sucking up to the guy that sucks up to Tony Khan, which is the perception or the rumour on Cody, right? I loved when he – I didn’t even know this and let me just say this: If this is true, I’m going to kazoo this - that neck tattoo that he has? I thought it was the American flag, he said it was a tattoo of Transformers. Is that true? And let me just say bro, Brandi is a lot like Cody: a very unlikable character. And I’m not a big fan of her when she tries to come up as ghetto or street because I don’t think she ever was or is." - Konnan

Why is Cody Rhodes receiving so much hate by AEW fans and wrestling personalities?

While it is undeniable that Cody Rhodes has quite a number of AEW fans, there seems to be an equal number against him. He's been caught in a very awkward place when it comes to his relationship with the audience.

Rhodes has been pushed as a near superhero-like babyface, yet he still receives thundering boos. AEW doesn't seem to be booking him as a heel in denial - like Bryan Danielson - and it's puzzling as to why not.

Konnan is also not the only wrestling personality to call out Cody and Brandi. While it's undeniable that Cody has made quite a journey to get where he is, and that he loves wrestling, something has seemingly gone wrong now.

At the end of the day, it's up to Cody Rhodes whether he accepts the criticism or simply ignores it. So far, he is staying the course when it comes to remaining a babyface.

What do you think of Konnan's thoughts regarding Cody and Brandi Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please send a H/T out to Sportskeeda if you use any of the quoted material in this article.

