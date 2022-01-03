WCW Legend reveals Cody Rhodes' backstage reaction about turning heel

Konnan recently revealed that he told Cody Rhodes backstage that he should turn heel and felt Cody "worked" him.

Cody Rhodes became a 3-Time AEW TNT Champion after beating fan favorite Sammy Guevara. While Cody was getting boos before the match, the crowd was far more in unison towards the end of the match.

On their podcast, Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan debated the move, with Disco saying that younger stars like Sammy are not elevated by such actions, with Konnan disagreeing.

"They look at him [Sammy] as a star," said Konnan. "People are into him. That match he had with Cody was f ***ing great. I don't think he needs the belt. I don't know why they gave him the belt..."

Konnan further speculated on Cody's impending heel turn and believed that he was "worked" backstage when he asked him about it.

"I think he's turning heel, bro, And I think he actually kind of worked me backstage because I told him he had to turn heel. And he kind of made me feel like, you know, it's not time, you know, but I think he's going to turn heel. Bro, you have to. The people booed when he won."

Konnan does hit on this crucial point that the boos in the audience were quite loud as Cody celebrated in the ring. While it may not be set in stone, the speculation about Cody becoming a true heel might become reality in 2022.

Listen to Konnan discuss Cody Rhodes' character in the video below:

Cody Rhodes defended the TNT Championship against Ethan Page

Cody Rhodes was in action on last week's AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash when he successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Ethan Page.

Cody won the match with 2 'Cross Rhodes' and a Tiger Driver 98. Fans have pointed out that the Tiger Driver setup is quite similar to Triple H's pedigree and is a sign of him heading towards becoming a full-blown heel.

2022 will be an interesting year for Cody Rhodes. Fans will have to wait and see whether the former WWE Superstar tries to remain a heroic champion or finally dives into his villainous side.

