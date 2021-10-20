"The ratings are showing that"- WCW legend slams CM Punk for his choice of opponents in AEW

WCW legend Konnan recently blasted CM Punk for his choice of opponents since making his AEW debut.

When the Straight Edge Superstar returned to professional wrestling, many expected him to engage in top-notch rivalries against stars like Kenny Omega and MJF. However, Punk chose to wrestle a blend of young, underutilized talent, which may not have pleased the majority of his fans, including veterans like Konnan.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin It 100, the WCW legend believes CM Punk could be 'noble' on elevating the rising talents first. However, nobody is interested in what Punk's doing right now.

Instead, Konnan thinks Punk can only bring more eyeballs to the product if he faces stars like Hangman Page:

"I believe that Punk's the one that wants to wrestle underneath talent. May be very noble on his part but not right now. Dude, you need to get this eyes on the product, money into the... you know what I'm saying. You need to be going against the top guy and then, later on, give them a rub or every now and then, you know, you have a six-man. And you give a rub like the other day we saw that match that had like Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in it. Here's the worst part, the ratings are showing that. Bro, who wants to see you against Daniel Garcia? You should be wrestling that Hangman Page," Konnan said.

Konnan has put some valid points on the table, but it's understandable why CM Punk is more keen to wrestle mid-card wrestlers.

The Second City Saint has shown signs of ring rust, but the names he has faced have brought the best out of him. Punk may want to gain a peak of his game before getting on a collision course with the main event stars.

What's next for CM Punk ahead of AEW Full Gear?

Fans are expecting CM Punk to kickstart a new rivalry before AEW Full Gear. With his recent matches booked without compelling storylines, the trend might continue. But we sincerely hope AEW changes the trend.

It remains to be seen who steps up next or if the Straight Edge Superstar will lay down a challenge of his own this week on Dynamite.

