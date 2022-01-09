"I still feel it's too early"- WCW veteran Konnan thinks AEW made a mistake by putting title on popular star

Konnan has revealed his honest opinion of Hangman Page as the AEW World Champion. Hangman recently defended his AEW title against Bryan Danielson on the TBS debut of AEW Dynamite. The pair went to war for 35 minutes before Page landed a buckshot lariat to conclude the collision.

Bryan Danielson and Adam Page previously faced off on the Winter is Coming special edition of Dynamite. The battle ended in a stalemate after neither man could be kept down for the duration of sixty minutes.

It was announced that the rematch would have judges to ensure there would be a definite winner. Paul Wight, Jerry Lynn and Mark Henry were tasked with judging the bout on the night.

Hangman Page reigned superior over the American Dragon after a feature-length film worth of wrestling. However, that doesn't mean everyone sees him as championship material.

Former LAX manager and WCW veteran Konnan revealed that he doesn't believe Hangman is ready to carry the mantle of AEW Champion.

I will say this, I applaud AEW for making new stars whether it's Darby Allin, Jungle Boy or ... Jade, or even this guy Adam Page. And it does help that you beat the best wrestler twice or at least once because the first one was a tie and you had great matches with him but I still feel like he ( Adam Page) shouldn't be world champion, I still feel it's too early. I still feel it's something you should have given him a little bit later."

Speaking on the Keepin it 100 Podcast, he praised AEW for their build-up of new stars such as Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Jade Cargill. He also mentioned that Hangman Page has been cemented as the champion after his battles against Danielson.

However, Konnan went further and explained that he feels it is too early for Hangman to carry the title.

Who's next for AEW Champion Hangman Page?

Hangman's defense of the AEW title against Bryan Danielson has cemented his place atop the mountain, but heavy is the head that wears the crown. Adam Cole will surely come calling very soon. Cole is unbeaten in singles competition and the number one contender.

Page will have a war on his hands, as Cole is backed by both the Young Bucks and reDragon.

