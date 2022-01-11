"No real buildup" - WCW veteran Konnan is unhappy with recent title change in AEW

The recent AEW World Tag Team title change seems to have upset WCW veteran Konnan.

During his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained exactly what he felt was wrong with Jurassic Express becoming tag team champions, going so far as to even mention Adam Page.

"I like Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, they always try to put on entertaining matches, [but] they don’t feel like tag team champions just like Adam Page doesn’t either. Again, and I’m getting pretty deeper than most, but again I almost feel like this is something that was maybe promised to them a while ago and [AEW] finally decided to give it to them but there was no real buildup, no real… nothing behind this."

Some of Konnan's points may be valid. There could have been some more buildup to help usher in Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as the new faces of the tag team division.

However, it's hard to argue that the title change on AEW's TBS debut was a stellar moment for Jurassic Express. The new champions now have serious momentum going into 2022.

Are Jurassic Express ready to be AEW Tag Team Champions?

Jurassic Express has been an impressive tag team so far. Not only are they beloved by fans but they are also able to produce impressive work inside the squared circle.

The new champions have plenty of time to prove Konnan wrong. Jurassic Express will now have the opportunity to showcase their talent against the greatest teams Tony Khan's company has to offer.

Fans will have to stay tuned to All Elite Wrestling to see whether or not Jungle boy and Luchasaurus will be able to defend their gold against the likes of FTR or The Young Bucks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Genci Papraniku