"Sting is such an icon" - Legendary rival heaps praise on the AEW veteran

Kurt Angle recently took to Twitter to shower praise on his long-time rival and current AEW star Sting.

Sting and Angle have a rich history in pro wrestling, dating back to their days in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling. The two men spent over a decade in Nashville-based promotion, where they fought numerous battles, be it as an ally or bitter enemy. Despite having been each other's biggest on-screen rivals, the two veterans hold immense respect for one another.

Kurt Angle, via his podcast Twitter account, tweeted that Sting is a legend in the wrestling business. The former WWE Champion spoke highly of his in-ring capability, saying that a performer has to step up his game when he's facing someone of Sting's caliber:

"Sting is such an icon. He's a legend. When you're in the ring with him, you have to step up your game." Nothing but respect between our Olympic Hero and The Man They call @Sting!" Kurt Angle tweeted.

There's no doubt that the WCW Icon has captivated millions of fans and even fellow veterans like Kurt Angle.

His down-to-earth personality in real life and ironically portraying one of the most intimidating personas on-screen have left an everlasting impression on wrestling fans' minds. It's been documented that he is is universally respected most of his friends and co-workers.

Kurt Angle ruled out any possibility of facing Sting in AEW

Wrestling fans have fond memories of the classic rivalry between Sting and Kurt Angle from back in the day. While Sting, at 62, is still competing in the AEW ring, Angle is unsure of having another match with the fellow veteran.

Not too long ago, the Olympic gold medalist cited the age factor of both men as one big reason why the two men may not wrestle against one another again:

“Well considering I’m 52 and Sting’s a lot older than I am, I’d say the chances are no, slim to none," Angle said. "For many reasons, we’re too old.

Kurt Angle has stayed true to his retirement after his WrestleMania loss against Baron Corbin in 2019. Meanwhile, Sting shocked the wrestling world by showing up at AEW in 2020. Since then, The Vigilante has been keen on re-writing the final chapter on his own terms.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's tweet? Please sound off in the comments section below.

