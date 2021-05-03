Kurt Angle discusses the possibility of wrestling Sting in AEW

It doesn't sound like we'll ever see another match between Kurt Angle and "The Icon" Sting in AEW or anywhere else.

Kurt Angle and Sting have had countless classic matches in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling against one another. But in Angle's opinion, it seems those days are behind him.

Recently on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle elaborated on why he believes another match with Sting in AEW isn't on the cards for him anymore. It doesn't appear that Sting being in AEW has anything to do with it either.

“Well considering I’m 52 and Sting’s a lot older than I am, I’d say the chances are no, slim to none," Angle said. "For many reasons, we’re too old. We’re not too old to wrestle younger guys, you wrestle a younger guy who can spice up the match and make it a little more interesting, you can have some great matches still. When you start losing a step and you’re both older and both lost a step, it’s really hard to make that up."

Angle continued by stating that when putting older performers with younger ones, the latter helps the match flow. Whereas it's more difficult to put on a good match involving two older guys.

"Undertaker vs. Goldberg, they were both up in age but if you put Goldberg with Brock Lesnar or Undertaker with AJ Styles, or switch them around, you’re going to get a great match," Angle said. "The younger guy keeps the match flowing, keeps the match moving. To have two older guys who should most likely be retired but they can still go, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to have a successful match.”

Listen to this episode of the Kurt Angle Show! It’s “Ask Kurt Anything, Volume 2” where all of you ask me whatever questions you want. You can watch it at https://t.co/DTTHhtUK0I or wherever you get podcasts! #itstrue #TAP pic.twitter.com/CnpG1reqoa — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 1, 2021

Kurt Angle thinks he's wrestled his last match against Sting

Even though the two men may have wrestled against one another for the last time, Kurt Angle couldn't help but put over how great a guy Sting was backstage. He mentioned that the WWE Hall of Famer is humble and generous regarding what he does for the industry.

“We hit it off from the start," Angle said. "We got along perfectly well, we had a lot in common. He was just one of the most humble people I had ever talked to. I can’t believe that he was a part of WCW at a time where things there were very political and guys were stabbing each other in the back. For Sting, as nice as he is and as generous as he is, it’s crazy that he had that much success in that company, that’s just outlandish. He’s such a great guy, he’s one of the most solid guys I’ve ever met.”

