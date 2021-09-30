Lana sends a heartfelt message for Miro after his loss on AEW Dynamite 

Lana took to Twitter to console her husband Miro after he lost the TNT Championship on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Miro's title reign was cut short by Sammy Guevara, whose win shocked fans in Rochester, New York. Heading into the show, the Bulgarian star was the clear-cut favorite to retain the gold. However, AEW swerved the crowd by giving them a feel-good moment to close the night.

Hours after the show, Lana addressed Miro's loss on Twitter. The former WWE star tweeted that her husband would always remain her favorite champion. Check out Lana's message for Miro below.

"You’ll always be my favorite champion@ToBeMiro#AEW," tweeted CJ Perry.

Miro also recently broke his silence after Sammy Guevara ended his 141-day reign as the TNT Champion. The former United States Champion sent out a cryptic and intriguing tweet, saying he's going to have a talk with his god.

It'll be exciting to see what Miro does in AEW now that he's no longer in possession of gold. One of the directions for him in the company could be a feud with Kip Sabian, who recently teased a return.

Miro had betrayed and brutally attacked Sabian a few months ago, which led to the latter being written off TV.

Could Lana join Miro in AEW?

Lana's eight-year WWE tenure ended when she was released from her contract on June 2nd, 2021. Since then, fans have been wondering what lies ahead for her. Many have wanted to see Lana join Miro in AEW.

CJ “Lana” Perry @TheCJPerry I miss the fans so much I get Miro to chant my name when I’m down. But not today. Today I’m signing in Los Angeles. @TherealjWo1 ! From now till 3pm !!!! I miss the fans so much I get Miro to chant my name when I’m down. But not today. Today I’m signing in Los Angeles. @TherealjWo1 ! From now till 3pm !!!! https://t.co/2jI72yjIDl

Although there's no indication Lana will be joining AEW anytime soon, she would be a natural fit in the company's environment. Her pairing with Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was a hit in WWE, and the two could also shine together in Tony Khan's promotion.

Apart from that, Lana could provide a lot of star power to AEW's thriving women's division if she happens to ink a deal with the company.

Also Read

Do you want to see Lana work as Miro's manager in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John