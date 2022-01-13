Former WWE star returns after nearly three months; attacks AEW Champion Hangman Page

Lance Archer made his return on this week's Dynamite, where he seemingly set himself as the next challenger to AEW Champion Hangman Page. The Murderhawk Monster had been absent from the company's programming since October 2021, where he injured himself during a match with Eddie Kingston.

Hangman Page made his way out to the ring, where he spoke about his pair of memorable matches with Bryan Danielson.

The AEW World Champion added that he intends to defend his title regularly in the coming weeks and months. However, his promo was interrupted by Dan Lambert, whom the crowd greeted with loud jeers.

The American Top Team chief complimented Hangman Page, lauding him for not taking the "Cody Rhodes" path to succeed in the promotion. That said, he took issue with Page being a "cowboy," which naturally infuriates Hangman Page. Just then, Lance Archer's music hit, and he walked down the entrance ramp.

Though he first teased attacking Lambert, Archer showed his true colors by turning laying out the AEW Champion.

He then hit Page with a Blackout onto a steel chair. The crowd, as expected, quickly turned on Archer, going from cheering to booing him in a matter of seconds.

Lance Archer could pose a threat to Hangman Page's AEW Title run

The Murderhawk Monster is one of the most feared performers in All Elite Wrestling. A former IWGP United States Champion, Archer has challenged for the Title even in the past, though he failed to win back then.

But this time around, Lance Archer has returned with a vicious streak, giving him an advantage over Hangman Page. Though it isn't clear when Archer will get his title shot, it's safe to assume it could go down before or at Revolution 2022.

Another notable aspect of Lance Archer's return was the absence of Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Since the legendary performer recently battled with COVID-19, the company might have wisely kept him on the shelf for his well-being.

