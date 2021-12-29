Former SmackDown talent names AEW star's iconic win over Hulk Hogan as his favorite wrestling moment

AEW star Sting's win over Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997 is considered by many to be one of the best wrestling moments ever, and Lance Archer is one of them.

Sting had been out of action since 1996. He marked his return with a shot at winning the WCW Championship back from the New World Order.

The Rasslin' podcast's Twitter account recently asked people to name a match in history they would want to be in attendance for.

Rasslin’ @rasslin If you could be in attendance for one match in history, what would it be? If you could be in attendance for one match in history, what would it be?

The former SmackDown star replied with Sting's win over the Hulkster for the WCW Heavyweight Championship.

"Sting winning WCW championship from hogan after yr long hiatus," said Lance Archer.

The highly-anticipated clash had a big fight feel as The Vigilante looked to shake off any ring rust to dethrone Hollywood Hogan. The Immortal One got the win, but Bret Hart stopped the bell from ringing, citing the referee's fast count. The Hitman proceeded to deck the official in the face as the match got underway again.

The Icon delivered a couple of Stinger Splashes before locking in the Scorpion Deathlock for the submission win. Bret Hart assisted Sting by taking out the interfering nWo.

The entire WCW locker room made its way to the ring to celebrate, including big names like The Giant (Big Show) and Lex Luger. It was truly a special moment, despite the unnecessarily overbooked finish.

Hulk Hogan is banned from AEW

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @LindaHogan You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. @LindaHogan You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations.

AEW has been quite open to welcoming legends. Eric Bischoff, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Bret Hart, David Crockett and Konan have made appearances for the promotion.

But, Hulk Hogan and his family are banned from attending any AEW shows. After Linda Hogan made some racially insensitive remarks on Twitter, Tony Khan himself imposed the ban.

Hulk Hogan and WWE had a strained relationship following some controversial comments in 2015. Vince McMahon and his company distanced themselves from Hogan but mended things in 2018 as the Hulkster made his return at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will lift the ban in the future and we will get to see The Hulkster on AEW.

