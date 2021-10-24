Lance Archer provides health update following possible serious injury on AEW Dynamite

Lance Archer recently sent out a message to his fans and well-wishers, updating them about his health following the possible injury he suffered on AEW Dynamite.

At this week's show, Archer squared off against Eddie Kingston in the first round of the AEW World Title Tournament. The match's flow was disrupted when the Murderhawk Monster went to the top rope to deliver his trademark Moonsault.

Unfortunately, he mistimed it and landed straight onto his head. Being the professional he is, Archer still finished the match, losing to Kingston via rollup.

Moments later, the former IWGP United States Champion provided a much-needed health update. He thanked the "lord" for helping him deal with the injury scare. It looks like Archer is safe after the scary spot on Dynamite.

"I’ll live! Thank ya Lord!" tweeted Lance Archer.

Another positive was Lance Archer himself walking backstage after his match, indicating that the injury wasn't a serious one. It now remains to be seen if he will take any time off from AEW to recuperate.

Lance Archer wants to the AEW Championship

Earlier this month, at a PWX Wrestling show, the Murderhawk Monster disclosed he intends to win Kenny Omega's AEW Championship. He even promised his opponent at the event, JD Drake, that the latter would be the first in line for a shot at the title when Archer becomes the champion.

It'll be interesting to see how Lance Archer finds his way into the world championship picture. With Omega's title reign expected to end at Full Gear 2021 at the hands of Hangman Page, Archer could present himself as a worthy adversary to the new champion.

