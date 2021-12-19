"Potentially damaging'- Former Intercontinental Champion compares AEW storyline to how WWE is booking Becky Lynch

Lance Storm recently compared the current booking of AEW's Bryan Danielson to the path of reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Ever since entering into a feud with Hangman Page last month, fans have often wondered about the significant change that Danielson has brought into his character. Initially viewed as the hottest babyface in wrestling, The American Dragon showed heelish tendencies during the entire build-up to his first AEW World Championship opportunity at this week's Winter is Coming.

While speaking during the Figure Four Online podcast, Lance Storm explicitly stated that Bryan Danielson is steadily getting into Becky Lynch's 'territory.' Storm added that while the five-time WWE Champion is entertaining with his current heel persona, he could potentially be damaging the emotional investment by fans in him when he portrays such a character:

"Now that he [Bryan Danielson] was, and I think still is, one of the more popular people that I think you're getting into Becky Lynch territory. While they can be an entertaining heel, I think you're potentially damaging the emotional investment in people," Lance Storm said.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Lynch is still cheered as a heel. But on the flip side, the AEW universe is enjoying booing Danielson. Regardless, the latter's current villainous persona has been captivating thus far, which is precisely what the company needs. Bryan Danielson is someone who has the stature to go after the popular fan-favorite in Hangman Adam Page.

Bryan Danielson could soon receive his rematch for the AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page went to war during their first-time-ever bout for the AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming edition this past Wednesday.

But in a surprising turn of events, Page and Bryan took their fight to a 60-minute time-limit draw, and as a result, no decisive winner emerged. Despite the disappointing outcome, both men received critical acclaim for their breath-taking performances that kept fans at bated breath throughout the bout.

That said, a rematch between the stars seems inevitable. The company could book chapter two at either the Battle of the Belts event or the Revolution pay-per-view. It will be intriguing to see how their storyline progresses moving forward.

