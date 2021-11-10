Update on AEW Rampage ratings

Viewership numbers and ratings for the most recent episode of AEW Rampage are out, and the show has had a slight fall in numbers from the previous episode.

AEW Rampage had a streak of low viewership from late September to late October. Fans began to question whether the company had lost its momentum.

However, the October 29th episode of Rampage brought in a massive hike in viewership which gave Tony Khan and Co. enough hope to break the terrible ongoing streak.

As per the latest update from Showbuzz Daily, the November 5th episode of AEW Rampage had a viewership of 599,000. The overall ratings for the 18-49 key demographics were around 0.22.

These numbers showed a fall in overall viewership and the 18-49 key demo compared to the October 29th episode. That one garnered a total viewership of 623,000 and had 0.25 ratings in the 18-49 demographics.

What happened on the latest episode of AEW Rampage?

The latest edition of AEW Rampage featured the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Miro, and more. The face-off between Punk and Eddie Kingston attracted crowd attention as both stars were exceptional with their mic skills. After that segment, their match was made official for AEW Full Gear.

The main event featured Adam Cole taking on Dark Order member John Silver, exceeding the fans' expectations in attendance. They cheered for Silver throughout the match as he connected with them from the beginning. Cole excellently portrayed his heel persona, picking up a win in the highly competitive match.

What was your highlight from AEW Rampage last week? Let us know in the comments below.

