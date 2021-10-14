"We butted heads like human beings do" - AEW star on his relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon

AEW star Lio Rush recently sent out a message to his fans, clearing the air regarding his relationship with his former bosses Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Rush, who was a part of WWE from 2017-2020, had a tumultuous run in the company. Rumors about his backstage conduct often took away the limelight from his achievements inside the squared circle. After his WWE departure in 2020, Lio Rush joined AEW on a full-time basis last month.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently took to Twitter to clarify that Triple H and Vince McMahon were always great to him. Furthermore, Rush clarified that he was never mistreated in WWE, though he did have creative disagreements as many in the business do.

Lio Rush then took a shot at WWE for releasing talent in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The AEW star tweeted that he and other released stars were dropped in the blink of an eye, which made them feel unwanted.

"Also…. HHH and Vince were great. Never said i was mistreated. I said we butted heads like human beings do and that’s fine. Most of us released during the pandemic were dropped in the blink of an eye and made us feel unwanted. I simply wanted an opposite feeling. #SimpleAsThat," said Lio Rush

AEW's Lio Rush recently discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon

Recently appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Lio Rush recalled a meeting with Vince McMahon after being called to the main roster on WWE RAW. The AEW star's promos on social media had become a rage, as much as even WWE's head also took notice.

He revealed that McMahon called him into his office and then laid down plans for Rush being Bobby Lashley's "hype man" and manager.

The Man of The Hour wasn't aware of the concept of a "hype man," but when later explained, he was pretty happy with it. Rush termed that day as the most "surreal" of his life.

