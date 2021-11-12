"It didn't feel like WWE" - Lio Rush points out the difference in backstage environment between AEW and WWE

Lio Rush has detailed the backstage environment in AEW. While speaking to Chris Jericho on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the former WWE talent said he has felt comfortable working around Tony Khan.

At the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Rush was in the AEW locker room for a short period of time.

Despite seeing the same faces and having an almost similar backstage environment to WWE, Rush has claimed that he felt a lot more different in AEW. This feeling made The Man Of The Hour realize that this was his second chance in the business.

"I felt comfortable around Tony [Khan], I felt comfortable being in the locker room for the short time but I was in the locker room, at the pay-per-view and it felt different. It didn't feel like WWE, even though I was seeing the same faces and the backstage environment looked the same and you know, I'm still in the stadium, stuff like that. But there was something different about that. It made me feel like this was a second chance, it felt like a second opportunity for me," said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush looked incredible in his first match for AEW

At this year's AEW Double or Nothing event, Rush appeared during the Casino Battle Royale match as the "Joker" entrant. He was eliminated from the match by Matt Hardy, who received some assistance from Private Party.

After the match, it was announced that Lio Rush had signed a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But, on September 29, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion officially signed with AEW.

Not too long before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, Lio Rush announced his retirement from the business. However, he made his return to the squared circle, and this week on Dynamite, Rush teamed up with Dante Martin to defeat Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal in a high-flying tag team match.

