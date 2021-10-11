"I need that one on one"- Former WWE Superstar names AEW's Kenny Omega as his dream opponent

AEW's latest signing, Lio Rush, has recently expressed his desire to face Kenny Omega in a singles match.

Rush, who retired following his appearance at this year's Double or Nothing event, returned to All Elite Wrestling a few weeks ago.

While speaking on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the former WWE Superstar believes he could have great matches with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega:

"The one that stuck out to me was Bryan Danielson,” Rush said. “I would love to be in a ring with Bryan. I think we would have a really, really good match. Who else? I need that one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I need it. Anything that I do in life, I try to aim for the top. I think I’m more than capable of having some great matches with those guys."

Lio Rush also stated that he was also down with facing the younger talent, especially Dante Martin, whom he offered his managerial services to. Finally, The Man of the Hour wants to engage in a war of words with CM Punk.

"Guys like Dante Martin. I would love to be in the ring with him. I feel like he’s kind of guy that everyone’s talking about, this new age of high flyers. So Dante Martin is definitely another guy that I would love to be in the ring with. And I think I’ll cap it off with, I think it’s only right to have a match, but start it off with some promos, with CM Punk." (H/T- WrestlingInc)

AEW star Lio Rush dreams of a tag team with Dante Martin

Aside from ticking off the above bucket list in AEW, the 26-year old superstar thinks he and Martin could click in the tag team division. Rush praised Martin, calling him 'super talented':

“We definitely would,” Rush said [when asked if he and Martin could click as a team.] “I think Dante is super talented. He’s so young. He is better than I was when I was his age. So I can only imagine where he’s going to be in the next few years.”

Dante Martin is set to face Malakai Black on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Will Lio Rush play a role during the bout? If he does, what could the outcome be?

