Malakai Black breaks silence after attacking top female star on AEW Dynamite 

Malakai Black has issued a comment after carrying out one of his most heinous attacks as he spat mist into the eyes of Julia Hart on this week's AEW Dynamite.

During the episode, The Varisty Blondes (Hart, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr.) appeared to interview Tony Schiavone. However, the trio was soon interrupted by Black. Though the former NXT Champion didn't say a single word, he blinded Julia Hart before disappearing.

The Long Island crowd was stunned by Malakai Black's unexpected attack. Now, the AEW star has broken his silence about his actions, albeit with a cryptic message. Check out his tweet below.

"The Empress draws out the Fool," tweeted Malakai Black.

The Varsity Blondes seem to be Black's latest target after his long-standing feud with Cody Rhodes ended.

Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. were also in action on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Jungle Express to defeat 2pointO and The Acclaimed in an eight-man tag team match.

Malakai Black had attacked PAC on last week's AEW Rampage

Though Malakai Black has ignited a feud with Varisty Blondes on AEW Dynamite, he hinted at a blockbuster feud with PAC during last week's Rampage.

During the Friday night show's main event, PAC and Penta El Zero Meido lost a terrific match to AAA Tag Team Champions, FTR.

Black factored into the match's ending when he distracted PAC by throwing black mist in his eyes, allowing FTR to capitalize on the interference.

With AEW seemingly planting two feuds for him simultaneously, it'll be interesting to see which rivalry dominates the company's programming in the coming weeks.

