AEW star Malakai Black set to face former WWE rival

AEW star Malakai Black will take on Buddy Matthews at a WrestleCade event on November 27, 2021, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black in WWE, had a glorious set of matches against Buddy Matthews during their time in the company. Despite getting no help from the creative team regarding storyline development, both men stole the show in all three of their televised matches.

Both men were released from WWE in June. Since Malakai Black's contract had a 30-day non-compete clause, he showed up at AEW Road Rager within a month. Buddy Matthews, meanwhile, has been wrestling for multiple promotions. Recently, the former Cruiserweight Champion took on Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Battle In The Valley.

WrestleCade revealed that both men would be main eventing the show, much to the fans' happiness.

🔥 MAIN EVENT: See Malakai Black vs Buddy Matthews at the SuperShow.
Part of #WrestleCade Weekend
➡️ Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC 
➡️ 11/27/21. Doors open 4pm. First match 5pm.

When Malakai Black debuted for AEW, he showcased the eye injury he had sustained in storyline at the hands of Buddy Matthews in WWE.

It sparked a Twitter exchange between the two stars where they teased a future match. It will finally happen later this month, and wrestling fans could be in for a treat.

Could Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews team up in AEW?

Malakai Black has formed the House of Black, but it doesn't have any members yet. Recently, the former NXT Champion spoke about the possibility of seeing Buddy Matthews in his faction.

“There’s always thoughts, ideas and plans that I have. I think for the majority of my career now, that is still to come, I think Buddy and me are going to be intertwined no matter what. Whether that’s on television, independents; I can never escape him fully because what we did there [WWE] had an impact on the status quo. “For House of Black, there’s always things I’m thinking about. But I don’t know if Buddy would be a guy that would be in it as opposed to a guy who would be against it. I don’t know how he feels about the House of Black thing, I don’t know. But again, I think we’re better rivals than allies but who knows what the future holds," said Malakai Black.

Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo have formed an unlikely alliance in AEW. However, in their first match together at Full Gear, the pair lost to Cody Rhodes and PAC.

Perhaps a reunion with his former rival will get Malakai Black more success in tag team action in AEW.

