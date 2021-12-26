Malakai Black interested in a match against 37-year old AEW star

Malakai Black recently expressed his desire to face AEW star Orange Cassidy.

Black and Cassidy are two very different characters on AEW programming right now. While one plays a somewhat comical character, the other has established an intimidating persona thus far.

While speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, Malakai Black believes the strangest storylines may have a chance to become more 'interesting.' The former NXT Champion explained that not every match has to go over 25 minutes to generate the buzz:

“As strange as this matchup may sound, but I think the strangest, sometimes, like the more interesting it becomes, how would we find a way to have myself compete against Orange Cassidy?" Malakai Black said. "That’s when it becomes interesting for me. And matchup doesn’t always necessarily mean we have to figure out to go 25 minutes." (H/T- WrestleZone)

The 36-year old star explained the significance of portraying the dynamic between the two wrestlers to both television viewers and a live audience:

"That’s not what I mean. It’s like how would the dynamic work? Where would the intrigue come from, and how would that project itself on TV through the lens of a camera onto people at home watching it on TV, or sitting in the crowd, you know?" Black added.

Though the prospect of seeing them collide would be a one-sided affair on paper, Black rationalized why pitting such combinations against one another may turn out to be captivating.

Malakai Black is currently entangled in a feud with The Varsity Blondes in AEW

Despite making an impressive mark throughout his initial feud with Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black has now been booked against a string of underwhelming opponents. A few weeks ago, he confronted The Varsity Blondes and spat black mist into the eyes of Julia Hart.

It instantly provoked Griff Garrison to challenge Malakai Black to a singles match. But it turned out to be a nightmare for him as the former NXT Champion dismantled him in a matter of minutes this past week on AEW Dynamite.

The aftermath saw Black deliver a spinning heel kick on Brian Pillman Jr. to display his dominance. As things stand between the two, Black could now face Pillman Jr. somewhere down the road.

There has been speculation that this could potentially lead to the debut of Brody King, Black's former tag team partner, in AEW. Regardless of the new acquisition, this feud is still very much open-ended and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

