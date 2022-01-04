Malakai Black sarcastically calls WWE legend's son "genius" ahead of AEW Dynamite

At this week's episode AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black will lock horns with Varsity Blondes' Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the Wednesday night show, the latter shared a video of himself training for the match, which elicited a sarcastic reaction from the former NXT Champion.

The rivalry kickstarted a few weeks ago when Black spat mist on Julia Hart's face. This led to a match between Malakai Black and Pillman Jr's partner, Griff Garrison, at last week's AEW Dynamite, where the former squashed the latter in mere minutes.

A few hours back, Pillman Jr. shared a short clip on Twitter where he could be spotted training, most notably practicing to duck the Heel Kick, Malakai Black's signature move.

Replying to this, Black sarcastically tweeted that it's not a dumb idea for his opponent to show him how he's preparing for the match.

"Yeah always good to show me what you’re working on, definitely not a dumb idea. Also, ducking the heel kick? Genius."

Malakai Black recently teased a couple of debuts on AEW Dynamite

Considering this week's Dynamite would be the first episode of the flagship show to air on TBS Network, AEW could be planning to deliver some major surprises. One of those could be the introduction of Malakai Black's stable "House of Black" during the match between the former NXT Champion and Brian Pillman Jr.

𝗔𝗷𝗶𝘁 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗵𝗮 👌👌 @srk_akjha A Faction of BRODY KING,BRAY WYATT AND MALAKAI BLACK is lowkey my AEW wish for 2022.. A Faction of BRODY KING,BRAY WYATT AND MALAKAI BLACK is lowkey my AEW wish for 2022.. https://t.co/83OBrC7STk

The 36-year old star recently teased the arrival of two of his stablemates at the Wednesday night show, with a third one due to appear sometime in the future. Brody King, who has reportedly inked a deal with AEW, seems like the prime candidate to show up at the episode to assist Black.

The introduction of "House of Black" could surely revive Malakai Black's character in AEW, which diminished greatly, thanks to the long feud with reigning TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

